SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While Christmas is over, Siouxlanders can still give a gift to the environment with a proper post-holiday cleanup.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City have collected about a dozen trees and people said recycled trees impact the great outdoors throughout Siouxland.

Norfolk residents have recycled Christmas trees for the last 34 years. City Communications Manager Nick Stevenson said recycled trees are thrown into a woodchipper and turned into mulch which is used in trails, parks and roadways.

“Recycling these Christmas trees keep them out of the landfill and then when you chip these trees, a 50-pound tree can be condensed into five pounds of mulch,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson said the city receives anywhere from 350 to 600 trees each year.

Kari Sandage is a naturalist with the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. She said Christmas trees aren’t the only thing Siouxlanders should take care of after the holidays.

“All the wrapping paper, gift wrap, and Christmas decorations, so all that extra trash if it’s not disposed of properly could be harmful for animals, they could accidentally eat it and it just creates a lot of pollution in their habitats,” said Sandage.

The nature center typically receives about 50 trees each year and Sandage said she expects to reach that number of trees again this time

But Sandage said as more people convert to fake trees the number of donations has decreased compared to previous years.