Recruitment rally for annual CROP Hunger Walk happening Sunday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The CROP Hunger Walk is a fall tradition in Sioux City, and though it is weeks away, it’s recruiter rally is taking place this weekend.

The kickoff takes place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8 and Grace United Methodist Church. Groups can pick up sponsor sheets, posters, bulletin inserts and other recruiting materials.

The family-friendly event shows children how easy and fun it is to help others in need, while getting some fresh air and exercise for everyone when the walk takes place on October 20.

They hope to collect $30,000 to go towards fighting hunger and poverty around the world and around the block.

If you can’t make it to the rally this weekend, you can also reach out and register. You can also show up on the day of the walk. To learn more, click here or here.

Shelly Hexom was in the studio to talk more about the event.