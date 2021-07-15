Recount confirms vote to pass $25M bond issue for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) – The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School bond vote passed by just one vote Tuesday night. County officials say this is the closest vote in recent memory, and it’s cause for a recount.

Residents in the school district say they were surprised to hear the $25 million school bond decision was decided by one vote.

“Well the one vote, that was a little bit of, I wish it was more. You know, I wish there was more support for it. But I do know that we do have support for our school and the changes that we’re making,” said Carol Erwin, a parent of three students in the school district.

“My kids are super super excited to see what’s going to be happening in the next few years. And you know, looking forward as far as technology and different things that will be changing in the future, you know we want a space that’ll work now, but also work 20 years from now, 30 years from now,” said Erwin,

For the average $100,000 home, residents can expect to pay $12 more a month for the first 7 years of the bond. Jeremy Christiansen is the Superintendent of the LLC schools. He said the funding will be used for major changes.

“This project actually addresses both renovation as well as new construction. Our high school, particularly, is comprised of multiple buildings that have been constructed over a hundred years. The challenge has been the infrastructure, plumbing, heating, HVAC systems, electrical have been crumbling.” said Christiansen.

And after the recount, the results to pass the bond still hold.

“We’re humbled by the continuing support for our school from our broad community, but at the same time, the reality is that there remain concerns. Primarily regarding long term financial commitments and debt for schools,” said Christiansen.

The school plans to break ground for renovations in spring of 2022.