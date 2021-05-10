Reconstruction set to begin on Ingleside Ave

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Construction on Ingleside Ave is set to begin next week.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division will be starting the Ingleside Reconstruction Project beginning on Monday, May 17. The project involves reconstructing roadways and sidewalks, as well as replacing water, storm, and sanitary sewers, in that area.

Construction around the area will be in two stages. Stage 1 will be around 19th St. from Virginia St. to Ingleside Ave and Stage 2 will have construction from 18th St. to the intersection of 21st St. and Court St.

The project is anticipated to be completed by November 2021 depending on weather.