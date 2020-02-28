Reconstruction of Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk being discussed

NORFOLK, Nebraska (KCAU) – A costly project is being discussed in Norfolk, which is estimated to cost around $10.5 million.

The project is focusing on the reconstruction of Benjamin Avenue.

It will feature a roundabout at Riverside Boulevard, as well as widening the road to five lanes with a center turn lane included.

There is also emphasis being put on improvements to the road along First and Thirteenth Streets, which is one of Norfolk’s busiest corridors.

“That’s what we’ve been working on. Where can we eliminate business approaches that are too close to an intersection? How can we approve pedestrian safety through that corridor and where there have been accidents? What can we do to eliminate those?” Steven Rames, city engineer asked at the meeting.

One of the main features that is still under review is whether the project will keep the proposed roundabout or go with a traditional intersection.

If approved, construction on the project is expected to begin in 2021 and be completed by 2022.