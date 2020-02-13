Recognizing the signs of unhealthy relationships

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Valentine’s Day around the corner relationships are a hot topic of discussion.

Abusive relationships happen, regardless of the month, and physical abuse is not the only sign.

Domestic violence advocates want us all to look out for this time of year is recognizing what a healthy relationship looks like.

“Sometimes people think of domestic violence as only being the physical violence that might occur, but we know that it’s all different types of areas where someone takes power and control over another individual,” domestic abuse advocate, Jane Griesel said.

Griesel said as people celebrate Valentine’s Day, it’s important to recognize all signs of domestic abuse.

“It can be anything from humiliation, domination in the relationship, sometimes it can be physical but it can also be emotional or psychological abuse. The person might demean or put down the other person. Make them feel afraid. Or make them feel as if they’re at fault for the abuse that they are suffering,” Griesel said.

Western Iowa Tech Community College held it’s 5th annual panel to discuss topics like dating and relationships.

Mental health adviser, Teresa McElroy, said events like this help spread awareness on healthy dating while letting people know that it’s OK to talk about it.

“There’s always questions around dating and relationships and WIT is a population of all ages and so this offers people that chance to do it anonymously and get good, sound, professional advice and guidance,” McElroy said.

Questions were anonymously submitted online for a panel of both experts and students to answer and discuss.

Domestic abuse advocate, Jane Griesel, said the first step to getting out of an unhealthy relationship is knowing what a healthy one looks like.