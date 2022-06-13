SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Temperatures in Siouxland are predicted to possibly reach the triple digits on Monday increasing the risk to develop heat-related illnesses.

Heat-related illnesses happen when the body is exposed to prolonged amounts of heat and humidity without relief either in the shade or by drinking cool fluids.

These types of illnesses can affect anyone at any age. The most common heat-related illnesses are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion happens when the body loses an excessive amount of water and salt, commonly through sweating.

Symptoms

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale skin

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle cramps

The CDC recommends that if the symptoms last more than an hour or get worse to seek medical attention.

Treatment

Move to a cool place and rest

Remove excessive clothing

Put cool, wet cloths on or take a cool bath

Sip cool fluids

As heat exhaustion worsens, it can eventually develop into heat stroke.

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness that occurs when the body can no longer regulate temperature. It can be fatal if not treated right away.

Symptoms

High body temperature

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Rapid heart rate

Fatigue

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Vomiting

Confusion

Loss of consciousness

Treatment

If you see someone or are experiencing heat stroke yourself, this is what you need to do.