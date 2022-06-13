SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Temperatures in Siouxland are predicted to possibly reach the triple digits on Monday increasing the risk to develop heat-related illnesses.
Heat-related illnesses happen when the body is exposed to prolonged amounts of heat and humidity without relief either in the shade or by drinking cool fluids.
These types of illnesses can affect anyone at any age. The most common heat-related illnesses are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat Exhaustion
Heat exhaustion happens when the body loses an excessive amount of water and salt, commonly through sweating.
Symptoms
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale skin
- Dizziness
- Nausea or vomiting
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Muscle cramps
The CDC recommends that if the symptoms last more than an hour or get worse to seek medical attention.
Treatment
- Move to a cool place and rest
- Remove excessive clothing
- Put cool, wet cloths on or take a cool bath
- Sip cool fluids
As heat exhaustion worsens, it can eventually develop into heat stroke.
Heat Stroke
Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness that occurs when the body can no longer regulate temperature. It can be fatal if not treated right away.
Symptoms
- High body temperature
- Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating
- Rapid heart rate
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Confusion
- Loss of consciousness
Treatment
If you see someone or are experiencing heat stroke yourself, this is what you need to do.
- Move to a cool area and rest
- Call 911 immediately
- Remove excessive clothing
- Cool down either with water or an ice bath
- Place cold wet cloths on the skin
- Soak the clothing with cool water
- Place ice on the head, neck, armpits, and groin
- Don’t drink any fluids unless you’re able to