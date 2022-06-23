SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — June is Men’s Health Month but a new study shows not many men are heading to their doctors.

According to the AARP, only half of men get regular yearly checkups, and that’s even less between the ages of 25 and 40.

Doctor Steve Joyce with MercyOne told KCAU 9 that a yearly physical can help catch, and may even prevent, chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

“Men sometimes put their health on the back burner in favor of their families, or their job, or other important things in their lives so when you try to convince them ‘listen, a lot of people depend on you, people care about you, so we need you to care about your health the same way,'” said Joyce.

Doctor Joyce goes on to say that getting regular checkups can also save a person costly procedures down the line.