SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Firework sales started in Iowa on Wednesday but officials are urging the public to hold onto their purchases for another month.

An ordinance recently passed by the South Sioux City Council makes it illegal to set off fireworks during unpermitted times.

Council members have allocated set times for the discharge of fireworks: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 2 through 4 and from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. December 31 into January 1.

Officials said not following the rules can make it difficult for those sensitive to loud noises.

“Especially with the veterans and PTSD, when we know we can discharge fireworks, they are able to prepare for those, get them to a safe space, either put them in a room with some loud music on,” said South Sioux resident Rande Giles.

The ordinance applies within the city limits. Fireworks will go on sale June 24 for the summer season in Nebraska and June 27 in South Dakota.