NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Like the prices of everything else, the prices of fireworks are also on the rise.

The increase comes from supply chain issues and prices and as a result, many local businesses are having to bring up the costs of their products.

Don Lantis who owns Lantis Fireworks in North Sioux City has seen a significant increase in shipping costs up to $49,000 for one container and is trying to keep prices low for his customers.

“I know what families have to go through and so I try not to jet people,” Lantis said. “That’s the reason we’ve been around for 40 or 60, 70 odd years, 80 years because we’ve always done that. We’ve always tried not to, you know, take advantage of people.”

Lantis recommends that people come before the 4th of July so that he can make sure he has enough fireworks to go around.