Recent attacks against places of worship have Siouxland churches prioritizing security

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With horrific hate crimes and terror attacks against places of worship becoming more frequent, local churches are taking security into account.

Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City has one of the largest congregations in the area with thousands attending each Sunday.

To protect their growing community, the church currently has two Sioux City Police Officers present at each service.

They also continually run through active shooter training drills, but the recent attacks have Sunnybrook’s head of security wondering if more needs to be done to prepare for the worst.

“It’s ongoing, it’s never a point where you say, oh we’ve got this figured out and we’ve got enough people. It’s constantly looking at what’s being done as we look at these situations to learn what we can do better to protect our congregation,” says Kevin Negaard.

Currently, a federal program that would provide 90 million dollars to help churches, synagogues and other places of worship protect themselves from attacks is waiting for the President’s signature to become law.