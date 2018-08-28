Recall issued for a children's Advil medicine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Parents of little ones may want to listen to this.

There's currently a recall for bubble-gum-flavor of children's Advil,

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling it due to a labeling mistake, so you may accidentally give your child too much.

The dosage cup is marked in teaspoons, but the label on the bottle is marked in milliliters.

The recall only affects the four-ounce bottles sold between May and June of this year.

If you have it in your medicine cabinet, return it to the store for a refund.