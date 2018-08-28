Local News

Recall issued for a children's Advil medicine

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 06:00 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 06:00 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Parents of little ones may want to listen to this.

There's currently a recall for bubble-gum-flavor of children's Advil, 

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling it due to a labeling mistake, so you may accidentally give your child too much.

The dosage cup is marked in teaspoons, but the label on the bottle is marked in milliliters.

The recall only affects the four-ounce bottles sold between May and June of this year.

If you have it in your medicine cabinet, return it to the store for a refund.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected