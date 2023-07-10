CROFTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Fallout following the release of two law enforcement officers in Crofton continues tonight and the recall of one of the towns council members moves ahead with a recall election set for September

Contracts with Crofton Police Chief John Carter and Police Sgt. Aubrey Miller recently were not extended. At a community meeting last week, Carter leveled racism charges against Crofton Mayor Bob Evans. Both attended Monday night’s council meeting.

Carter dropped his appeal but still wants to meet with the council with a lawyer present.

“So I am not going to request an appeal at this time, except that a meeting with the mayor to sit down with him face-to-face to discuss what the issues are in a private and confidential meeting and/or other members of the council. I will do that, which is fair and that’s equitable, that’s the lawful way to do it. If I’m afforded that, then we can come back some other time and speak openly about things that we come to an agreement on,” said John Carter, former Crofton police chief.

No officials action concerning Carter or Miller was taken on Monday’s city council meeting. Community members that KCAU 9 talked to said they continue to support the two officers.

“The issues I’ve seen seem pretty easy things to fix and it seems a pretty good lost to the community, if we don’t fix them and go forward with that. I also wonder why we’re not just trying to get the safety equipment that the officers need. It seems this should’ve been a very heavy issue a lot sooner. I don’t know what would come out of this, but I do hope that they resolve the issues with the grant, get the grant filed. As far as I could tell, Carter’s been a good person in the position…and I would like to see that resolved,” said Geb Dalton, a resident in Crofton, NE.

When KCAU asked for a comment on the matter after the meeting, Mayor Robert Evans declined our request.

The recall election for council member James Murphy is scheduled for September 12th.

According to court records filed in Knox County, Carissa Christensen is the principal circulator of the recall. The petition started on May 23rd.

In the statement of reason for recall, Christensen was quoted as saying “Murphy has been consistently inconsistent.”

Murphy has previously said the charges made are false and has only missed two meetings in 2-and-a-half years.