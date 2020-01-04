Rebo’s reopens with huge support from the Siouxland community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City restaurant opening again after undergoing changes of its own.

Rebo’s owner, Brian Rees, is partnering with Jesus Sanchez, who owns 1008 Key Club.

The restaurant has also hired a new general manager and a new chef.

The general manager says the main reason Rebo’s is opening again is the demand from Sioux City diners.

They can’t believe the support now that it’s back.

“So many people reached out before just in anticipation of it reopening. Thousands of Facebook messages and honestly since opening it’s been a warm welcome and lots of support,” said Candice McDowell, Rebo’s General Manager.

While diners can expect much of the same menu, there will be changes.

The space is being divided with a new business set to open.

Rebo’s also is adding live music to its mix.