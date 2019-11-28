Rebo’s prepares to serve free Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of people

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While families across Siouxland are getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner, a Sioux City restaurant is preparing for more than just a get together with family.

Workers at Rebo’s restaurant were busy preparing food on Wednesday night for hundreds of people that are expected to come when doors open on Thursday.

Friends will start serving a free Thanksgiving meal at 10 a.m. for anyone who needs a place to spend thanksgiving.

Volunteers saying the event is more rewarding than they could have ever imagined.

“Giving back to the community is an awesome experience that we’ve now celebrated for 5 years here at Rebo’s with Thanksgiving. Seeing people come back year after year and seeing some of those people come back and be able to donate and volunteer is really a heart warming experience,” says Julie Ebel, a volunteer for Bettering Siouxland the group organizing Thursday’s meal.

Ebel says last year between 400 and 500 people had thanksgiving dinner at the restaurant.