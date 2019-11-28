Rebo’s held fifth free turkey Thanksgiving dinner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For some Siouxlanders, that shopping is a big family tradition this time of year, but plenty of other people don’t have a family to celebrate with over thanksgiving.

It’s why Rebo’s Restaurant on 4th Street in Sioux City held its 5th free turkey dinner giving everyone a place to come together and celebrate.

In addition to food, people could also pick up outerwear and toys at the event.

The owners of Rebo’s saying giving back this time of year is especially rewarding.

“And I wanna thank everybody that was involved and making a very delicious meal. It’s almost as good as mom used to make it,” says Gerald Colsden from Sioux City.

Last year, Rebo’s served about 400 meals to people and this year, they expect to match it.