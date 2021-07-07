Real estate market booming in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland housing market is booming and people are even changing their careers to sell houses here.

The market and low-interest rates are appealing to potential home buyers but the flexibility is drawing others to become realtors.

The Iowa Association of Realtors hit a record 8,000 members recently. Some Siouxlanders are among those new realtors, including KJ Wingert, who owned her own photography business for 17 years before she decided to jump into real estate.

“My husband and I have had success in the commercial industry, and I always said if I ever did anything else, it would be real estate. And so I thought alright, let’s jump. Let’s try it,” Wingert said.

And she’s not the only one. Century 21 ProLink Marketing and Recruitment Coordinator Cassie Risitter said that while real estate sales can be a challenging profession, more people are looking for opportunities.

“Real estate is very appealing right now. It’s always been appealing, a very cool career with flexibility, running your own business, but right now the market is so hot with interest rates being low. Houses are flying off the market. People are really wanting to get into real estate” said Risetter.

Becoming a realtor requires almost 100 hours of class time and you must pass a test to be certified by the state.