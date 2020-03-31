Real estate agency implements safety precautions against COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Taking precautions against COVID-19 is now part of the daily routine for most industries across the board. When it comes to the real estate industry, it’s now a look with your eyes, not with your hands kind of vibe.

“Awareness of safety protocols is what’s important between buyers and sellers,” Lisa Croston a broker at Century 21 Prolink said.

She said some sellers are leaving sanitizer at the door and agents are bringing wipes for their clients.

“Doors are open prior to the showing with the lights already on so when buyers enter, they see a sign, ‘please look only, don’t touch.’ Conversations we’re having with our sellers is we still want to show our home but we also want to be safe,” Croston added.

Tammy Doyel Tobey also works at Century 21 and said they are taking steps to protect themselves too.

“When we’re out showing houses, we take our hand sanitizer sometimes well take our own booties for our shoes and gloves, and we take our masks as well,” Tobey said.

She said she’s asking her clients to refrain from touching anything in the home for everyone’s safety.

With social distancing causing many industries to go digital, Croston says it’s nothing new in the real estate world.

“We’re a very tech-savvy business involved in online for many years this just amped what we’ve already been doing.”

She said they already offer online signatures, virtual tours and may even start implementing virtual buyer tours. Croston encourages people who prefer in person-viewing to bring gloves and sanitzer.