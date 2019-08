SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The man charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Peter Johnson’s death is set to have his pre-trial on August 14.

Ray Avila, 24 of Sioux City is also facing assault and fight to avoid prosecution charges after fleeing to Mexico.

Federal Marshals found him and returned him to Woodbury County.

Avila is claiming self-defense and defense of others in the case.