Ravine Park prescribed burn to take place April 6

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City has scheduled the prescribed burn for Ravine Park for April 6.

The burn will be conducted by a certified and insured contractor hired by the city.

Grant funding for the project has been provided through the Iowa State Revolving Fund Clean Water Sponsored Projects Program.

The city is asking the public to avoid the area and not interfere with the prescribed burn operations.

A perscribed burn is an intentionally started fire, under specific conditions with appropriate safety precautions. It is used to manage the vegetation in a designated area.

Following the burn, native vegetation will thrive as well as the plant community and soils within Ravine Park.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has been using prescribed burns as a land management tool since the early 1970s, with recent burns at Stone State Park and Table Marsh Wildlife Management Area.

Here is a look at the prescribed burn location.

The city has provided some key facts to keep in mind:

Ravine Park’s prescribed burn will be a ground-level fire to help thin out dead vegetation and reduce the growth of non-evasive and invasive species.

The fire will not be set to the tree canopy.

A control line has been put in place around the area to be burned.

Local emergency responders have been notified of the burn, and a burn permit has been issued by the Sioux City Fire Prevention Bureau.

Signage and traffic control devices will be placed around the park to notify Ravine Park visitors of the impending prescribed burn.

Visitors will not be allowed into the park prior to or during the prescribed burn, and all traffic in the area will be limited to local traffic only.

Ravine Park will remain closed for at least one week after the prescribed burn to ensure all hot spots have gone out.

Though the prescribed burn is scheduled for April 6, it could end up changing due to the weather conditions.

Should the burn date change, the public will be notified regarding those changes.

For additional information about the Ravine Park prescribed burn click here or contact Adam Rupe of JEO Consulting at arupe@jeo.com or by calling 402-322-0377.