Ravine Park prescribed burn open house meeting to be held March 19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City is hosting a Ravine Park prescribed burn open house information meeting regarding the upcoming prescribed burn.

The meeting is set to take place on March 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cone Park Lodge (3800 Line Drive, Sioux City), and will be open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. The meeting will have no formal presentation.

The open house will provide those who attend with more information about the history of Ravine Park and on-going restoration efforts, review the draft for the prescribed burn plan, ask questions, and provide feedback regarding the upcoming prescribed burn.

A prescribed burn is an intentionally started fire, under specific conditions with appropriate safety precautions, used to manage vegetation in a designated area.

Following the prescribed burn, native vegetation will grow, as well as, the plant community and soils within Ravine Park.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources uses prescribed burns as a land management tool since the early 1970s, with recent examples including Stone State Park and Table Marsh Wildlife Management Area.

“The best way for residents to prepare for the prescribed burn is to be aware. We encourage the public to attend the open house so they can learn more about the prescribed burn process and the careful thought and planning that has gone into restoring Ravine Park,” Efic Griffith, Sioux City Parks and Recreation, said.

The City of Sioux City will conduct the Ravine Park prescribed burn sometime between late March and early May, the specific dates will depend on the weather at that time.

Notifications for the exact date and time of the burn will be communicated through the city’s website and social media pages.

The burn will be done by a certified and insured contractor hired by the city.

Grant funding for the project has been provided through the Iowa State Revolving Fund Clean Water Sponsored Projects Program.

For more information about the Ravine Park prescribed burn contact the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department at 712-279-6127.