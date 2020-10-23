Raptors set free, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center celebrates 25th anniversary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center celebrated its 25th anniversary by letting rehabilitated raptors free once again.

Three rehabilitated birds are back flying on their own and in their home.

One broad-winged hawk was originally admitted to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center over the summer for triage with a concussion.

A second hawk had deep bruising in its leg, likely from an auto collision.

Naturalist Theresa Kruid said the center provides care for the raptors until they’re transported for full rehabilitation.

“We will do the initial assessment, see if we can figure out if there is a broken bone, if there’s cuts, maybe it looks like there could be a concussion type of thing. We will feed it and give it water as needed, and then we will transport it to SOAR because they have the facility that is set up for the actual rehabilitation part,” Kruid said.

The nature center’s education director said letting raptors fly free is the perfect way to celebrate 25 years of work and education.

“They’re really vital for the food chain and an important part of our ecosystem, so when they’re able to be returned back to the wild and become part of the natural ecosystem, it really is the best situation,” Dawn Snyder said.

A barred owl was found in Polk County, and when released, it decided to stay close for now.

“Our ultimate goal when you have an injured animal is to try and rehabilitate it and get it back to a status so it can go on its own,” Snyder said.