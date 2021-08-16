Raptor rehabilitation non-profit SOAR asks hunters to stop using lead bullets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saving Our Avian Resources, or SOAR for short, is an Iowa-based non-profit that is committed to helping raptors get back into the wild after being injured.

They made a stop at the Betty Strong Encounter Center Sunday to teach the public about these beautiful birds and how their organization works with them, focusing heavily on their mission to get hunters to stop using lead ammo since so many of their cases deal with lead poisoning.

“If we can get people to change their behavior just a little bit, we can help these wild animals. About 40% of the eagles that come into S.O.A.R for rehabilitaion come in because they’ve been lead poisoned,” said Kay Neumann with SOAR.

Some alternatives mentioned are steel and copper bullets which won’t harm the animals that end up finding and eating the leftovers.