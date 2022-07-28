SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City have announced an upcoming performance featuring rapper B.o.B.

B.o.B. will be performing inside of the Anthem on September 24.

B.o.B. is known for songs like his debut single “Nothin’ on You” featuring Bruno Mars, as well as “Airplanes” featuring Paramore’s Haley Williams. B.o.B. has also collaborated with musicians such as Taylor Swift, 2 Chainz, and Ty Dollla Sign.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Rock Shop or online here. All Anthem event guests must be 21 years of age or older.

