SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 4th District U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra paid a visit to the Siouxland Community Health Center Thursday.

CEOs from nearly all of the 14 community health centers across Iowa were on hand to share concerns about issues impacting health care in the state.

Workforce shortages and high prescription drug costs drew attention as did a trend of high infant and maternal mortality rates largely due to lack of access.

“Last several years we had 10 different maternity units close in our state and so what this is doing is it’s creating healthcare deserts in our state where women are traveling from 50 to 100 miles just to get maternity care and so when they have to deliver and they have to travel 100 miles, that really creates a bad outcome,” said Feenstra.

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hand down an opinion on abortion, Rep. Feenstra told reporters he maintains his anti-abortion rights belief instilled in him by his faith.

“It’s just so important that we do take care of women’s health which I just noted but it’s also making sure we take care of every little child that is born into this great land,” Feenstra said.

When Congress resumes next week, Feenstra said he plans to co-sponsor legislation known as the “Protect 340-B Act”.

It would prohibit big pharmaceutical companies from penalizing medical providers who participate in the drug pricing program.