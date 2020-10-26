Randy Feenstra makes stop in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the election just days away, candidates are still out hitting the pavement.

Randy Feenstra, the Republican candidate for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, made a stop in Sioux City to speak with local rotarians about what he plans to do if he makes it to Washington.

One plan Feenstra has is getting the national debt under control and helping Iowa communities grow.

“In that community, that’s promoting jobs or promoting industry and we want to help and provide and make sure they’re sustainable as we move forward.” said Feenstra.

Feenstra beat long-term Iowa congressman Steve King during the primaries. He’s facing democratic candidate J.D. Scholten for the seat in the House of Representatives.

