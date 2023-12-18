SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) attended the annual Rural Electric Cooperative roundtable at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Sioux City.

The annual meeting allows members of the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives and community leaders to share their ideas and concerns with the lawmaker. There are nearly 50 electric co-ops in Iowa providing power to 650,000 people, many of which are in rural areas.

Matt Washburn, General Manager of the Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative, said the focus for this year’s roundtable was ensuring regulations were fair for all types of power sources.

“Just making sure that everyone on the generation environment, that everyone plays on an equal playing field,” Washburn said. “That coal, natural gas, the carbon-emitting are held to the same standard that the renewables and hydro are. We don’t want any winners and losers chosen. We need to have all of the above as we go forward here. In the name of reliability, that’s all it is, making sure that the lights come on.”

Representative Feenstra agreed that having multiple kinds of energy sources is key to help meet demand and keep energy costs low. He said another focus for when he returns to Washington is to reduce hurdles for energy generation.

“We also got to come together on permitting rules,” Feenstra said. “To allow nuclear plants, to allow plants to be built. Right now, because of six permitting regulations, we can’t get any plants built. And it’s going to be a real burden for the United States and for Iowa, if we don’t change this. And that’s my job.”

The U.S. House of Representatives is currently on its winter break. The lawmakers are expected to return to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 9.