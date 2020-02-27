Randy Feenstra announces run for 4th District Seat against Steve King, five others

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Representative Steve King officially has another challenger looking to take his seat in Congress.

State Senator Randy Feenstra filed his nomination papers for the fourth district seat Wednesday in Des Moines.

Feenstra filed nearly 4,000 signatures from across the 4th district, that’s more than twice the required amount.

The Hull native spent seven years working in the private sector before serving in the Iowa Senate.

There are six people running for the 4th district seat including incumbent Representative Steve King, Bret Richards, Jeremey Taylor, Steve Reeder, and Democrat J.D. Scholten.

