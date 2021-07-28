Ramp, loop along I-29 to close for overlay project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A ramp and a loop along I-29 in Sioux City will close due to a bridge deck overlay project.

According to the Iowa DOT, the ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 and the loop from northbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20 at 10 a.m., July 30, until October 1, weather permitting. The contractor will reopen southbound I-29 to westbound I-129/U.S. 20 on July 30.





During this project, eastbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 traffic will be detoured to Lakeport Road, to westbound U.S. 20, and to southbound I-29. Traffic from the northbound I-29 loop to westbound U.S. 20 will be detoured to northbound I-29, to Floyd Boulevard, to southbound I-29, and then to westbound U.S. 20.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.