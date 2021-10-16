Ramp from I-29 southbound to westbound U.S. 20 to close beginning Oct. 21

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A bridge deck overlay project on Interstate I-29 in Sioux City requires closing the ramp from southbound I-29 to westbound I-129/U.S. 20 beginning October 21.

According to the Iowa DOT, the project will begin October 21 starting at 8 a.m. with the project expected to be finished by October 22, weather permitting.

During this project, motorists will be detoured to Singing Hills Boulevard, then to northbound I-29 and westbound U.S. 20. You can see the map here.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.