SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) said the ramp from eastbound Gordon Drive to southbound Lewis Boulevard will close due to the replacement of an overhead sign.

The Iowa DOT District 3 Office the project will begin Thursday morning at 9 a.m. be finished at noon, weather permitting.

The DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware of traffic fines being double in work zones.