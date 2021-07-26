Overnight ramp closures to take place on U.S. 20 bypass in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A project on the U.S. 20 bypass in Sioux City will require nightly ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the week.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), a pavement resurfacing project will require nightly ramp closures starting Monday night and will go until Saturday, weather permitting.

A list of scheduled closures this week are as follows:

July 26

Eastbound U.S. 20

Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive

Exit ramp to US 20 eastbound

Exit loop to Gordon Drive

July 27

Westbound U.S. 20

Entrance loop from Gordon Drive

Entrance ramp from Gordon Drive

July 28

Westbound U.S. 20

Exit ramp to Morningside Avenue

Entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue

July 29

Westbound U.S. 20

Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive

Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive

Exit ramp to Lakeport Road

July 30

Eastbound U.S. 20

Entrance ramp from Lakeport Road

Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive

July 31

Westbound U.S. 20