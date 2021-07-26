Overnight ramp closures to take place on U.S. 20 bypass in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A project on the U.S. 20 bypass in Sioux City will require nightly ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the week.
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), a pavement resurfacing project will require nightly ramp closures starting Monday night and will go until Saturday, weather permitting.
A list of scheduled closures this week are as follows:
July 26
Eastbound U.S. 20
- Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive
- Exit ramp to US 20 eastbound
- Exit loop to Gordon Drive
July 27
Westbound U.S. 20
- Entrance loop from Gordon Drive
- Entrance ramp from Gordon Drive
July 28
Westbound U.S. 20
- Exit ramp to Morningside Avenue
- Entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue
July 29
Westbound U.S. 20
- Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive
- Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive
- Exit ramp to Lakeport Road
July 30
Eastbound U.S. 20
- Entrance ramp from Lakeport Road
- Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive
July 31
Westbound U.S. 20
- Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive
- Exit ramp to Morningside Avenue
- Entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue