Overnight ramp closures to take place on U.S. 20 bypass in Sioux City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A project on the U.S. 20 bypass in Sioux City will require nightly ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the week.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), a pavement resurfacing project will require nightly ramp closures starting Monday night and will go until Saturday, weather permitting.

A list of scheduled closures this week are as follows:

July 26
Eastbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive
  • Exit ramp to US 20 eastbound
  • Exit loop to Gordon Drive

July 27
Westbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance loop from Gordon Drive
  • Entrance ramp from Gordon Drive

July 28
Westbound U.S. 20

  • Exit ramp to Morningside Avenue
  • Entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue

July 29
Westbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive
  • Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive
  • Exit ramp to Lakeport Road

July 30
Eastbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance ramp from Lakeport Road
  • Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive

July 31  
Westbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive
  • Exit ramp to Morningside Avenue
  • Entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories