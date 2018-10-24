Rainy Thursday, drying out after

Good morning Siouxland! We are expecting another great one out there today, but we will see significantly more cloud coverage than what we have seen the last few weeks here.

The sun is expected to shine briefly this morning before mostly cloudy, and eventually overcast skies take over.

This is ahead of a rain chance we have tonight into Thursday. We are expecting on and off showers for much of Thursday, but the rain is expected to be light.

Although the ground will be wet for much of the day, we are only expecting around a quarter of an inch of rain, with some spots potentially seeing up to around a half an inch of rain. The low rainfall totals that are expected will not bring a flooding threat.

After the rain moves out, we will have plenty of clouds to start the day Friday. Those will eventually break up in the late afternoon hours, and sunshine should return with highs reaching the upper 50’s.

We jump back into the 60’s for Saturday, but then slightly cooling down after.

Right now it looks like Thursday is the only rain chance we have but we will keep you posted with all of the latest right here on KCAU 9 News.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News