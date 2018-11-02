Rainy Saturday, cooler week

The cooldown has arrived and we only have 40’s and low 50’s in the forecast for the next seven or so days.

On top of cooling down, we are also going to be seeing some precipitation moving through the area. The last few model runs have kept low temperatures above the freezing mark. That is a crucial point, because we are expecting quite a bit of rain, but that will not transition over to snow this time around.

We are still expecting around a half an inch to a full inch of rain throughout Saturday. That is quite a bit of rain, and to put that in perspective, if it were below freezing, that would equate to around a half a foot to a full foot of snow! Good thing we are seeing warmer temperatures this time around.

Another system will push through on Monday, and that could bring some more rain here and there. The chance to see snow has also diminished with this one, but this brings the chance to see a few snowflakes here and there. No accumulation is expected in terms of snowfall.

After that we dry out, but stay on the cooler side with temperatures in the 40’s.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News