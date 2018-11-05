Rainy Monday, chilly week ahead

We have a rainy day ahead of us today in Siouxland. Temperatures are starting out a touch warmer than average. This is because of all of the cloud coverage we have seen overnight. This kept temperatures on the warmer side, but they will not warm up much more this afternoon.

Plentiful cloud coverage and light rain will continue through the entire day, but rainfall amounts will stay on the lighter side with most spots seeing a few tenths of an inch with a few other spots seeing up to a quarter of an inch.

The rain chances will die off tonight past around 6 or 7 pm tonight, and then mostly clear skies will take over overnight. This will bring temperatures well down near and below the freezing mark.

This is the last chance we have to see any rain or snow chances in the forecast. We look to stay dry for the rest of the week, but there could be a few days where we see some flurries here and there. There is no accumulation expected however.

Temperatures will stay on the very cold side this week however. We will stick below average, and well below average for parts of the week ahead. We have some days in the forecast where we might not even break above the freezing mark in the afternoons.

Hopefully we will see some more heat in the coming weeks, but at least we look to stay dry this week ahead.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News