WAYNE, Neb (KCAU) — Rain didn’t slow the first day of the 43rd Annual Wayne Chicken Show.

The day started off on a wet note with showers in the area but by the time the world’s largest chicken dance started the skies had cleared.

The Wayne Chicken Show and Henoween involve nearly 1,000 volunteers throughout the community who donate time, talents, and financial support, helping to make this festival fun and “cheep” for all who attend.