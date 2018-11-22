Rain and snow moves in for the weekend

We have an amazing Thanksgiving ahead of us today! Temperatures will rise to the upper 50’s and low 60’s for most of us this afternoon.

This morning we are seeing some heavy fog in a few areas of Siouxland. Generally this fog is sticking in northwest Iowan communities, and some areas are seeing very thick fog this morning. Take it slow this morning if you are driving anywhere.

After around 9am, the fog should be gone, and we warm back up with nothing but sunshine after that.

Tomorrow we will see building cloud coverage, and maybe a shower or two, although most of us look to stay dry.

Temperatures will continue to fall down over the next few days, as a strong low pressure system looks to move through Siouxland.

This will bring more rain Saturday evening, and overnight that will eventually switch over to snow with low overnight temperatures expected.

The snow looks to continue through much of Sunday morning, and we are looking to get a bit more snow than what we have seen so far this year.

We are expecting around a widespread 1-3 inches with this system right now. Northern Siouxland could be limited to slightly less than an inch, but some areas down south could see a touch more snow than 3 inches.

After that, especially with snow expected to be on the ground, temperatures stall out in the low 30’s even with plenty of sunshine on the way.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News