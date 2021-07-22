Sioux City Railroad Museum announces new project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders have the opportunity to help uncover some history from over 100 years ago.

Archaeologists are looking for volunteers to help dig up the field area near the old Milwaukee Railroad Shops.

They’re looking for historical artifacts related to a labor camp that existed in that area from 1916 to 1918.

Project Director Larry Obermeyer said this excavation is about more than finding out how the workers did their jobs; the archaeologists hope to learn about how the workers lived.

“We’re also hoping to find things that would talk and speak to their living such as what they drank, what they ate, what they used for utensils,” Obermeyer said. “Anything that would show they’re living here on the site.”

A variety of tests will be conducted on the site, including the acidity of the soil to determine what the workers might’ve ate or drank at the camp.

Obermeyer said he’s especially hopeful the team can find tools that the workers once used.

Project volunteer Caleb Waples said he’s excited to learn more about the history behind these railroad workers.

“I’ve always loved a good mystery, so getting to be out here with like a real life mystery would be really cool and I think that getting to do this is going to be quite the honor,” Waples said.

For more information on how to get involved with the project, visit the Sioux City Railroad Museum’s website.