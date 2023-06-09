SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Union Pacific will be repairing railroad crossings in June, causing those crossings to be closed.

The Sioux City Engineering Division stated that there will be four closures so the crossing surfaces can be replaced.

The crossing at 11th Street just east of Floyd Boulevard will be closed from June 15 through June 19, with a detour route utilizing Floud Boulevard, 4th Street, and Hoeven Drive. Additionally, there will be another closure in that area. 11th Street from Floyd Boulevard to Steuben Street will be closed from June 12 through June 30 so work can be done on buildings near the railroad crossing. A detour similar to the railroad crossing closure can be used.

Another railroad closure will be happening at 18th Street between Floyd Boulevard and Hawkeye Drive. That closure is also currently scheduled to take place from June 15 through June 19. A detour route is set to use 28th Street.

The next two railroad crossing closures are to take place from June 26 through June 29. They will be at 41st Street and 46th Street just east of Floyd Boulevard. For the 41st Street closure, drivers can use the detour of Floyd Boulevard to Outer Drive to Business 75. At the 46th Street closure, drivers can use a detour using Business 75, to Outer Driver and then Highway 75.

Closure dates are tentative and may change based on weather. Even so, the Engineering Division said each closure is expected to take no longer than five days.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic signals, slow down and drive cautiously.