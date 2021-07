SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A railroad crossing on 28th Street will be closing for five days starting Friday.

Union Pacific Railroad will be doing maintenance work on the railroad crossing at 28th Street between Floyd Boulevard and Hawkeye Drive, according to Sioux City officials. It will be closed from Friday until Tuesday.

A detour route using 18th Street and Hawkeye Drive will be available.

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey traffic signals and drive cautiously.