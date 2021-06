SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Donner Avenue rail crossing between South York Street and Lewis Boulevard will close for repairs starting next week.

Photo courtesy of the City of Sioux City

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering, the closure will allow the Union Pacific Rail Road to make repairs to the crossing surface. The closure will begin on June 14 and is expected to be done by June 18.

🚧Donner Avenue between South York Street and South Lewis Boulevard will be closed from 6/14 – 6/18 to make repairs to a damaged crossing surface. #SiouxCity pic.twitter.com/LMa54HZTy2 — City of Sioux City (@locatesiouxcity) June 7, 2021

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.