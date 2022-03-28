Iowa (KCAU) — RAGBRAI has announced more details for the 2022 ride in July.
RAGBRAI officials stated the route in 2022 will be 462 miles and will take place from July 24 to 30.
The breakdown of the ride is listed below.
- Sergeant Bluff, July 24: The ride launches off Sgt. Bluff and ends 53 miles east in Ida Grove. Riders will pass through Bronson and Battle Creek and meet in Anthon.
- Ida Grove, July 25: Riders will head from Ida Grove to Pocahontas. They will pass through Galva, Schaller, Nemaha, Fonda, and meet in Newell.
- Pocahontas, July 26: After staying the night in Pocahontas, bicyclists will head to Emmetsburg and pass through Havelock and Rolfe. They will meet in West Bend.
- Emmetsburg, July 27: Day 4 consists of a 105-mile ride from Emmetsburg to Mason City. Participants will pass through Whittemore, Algona, Wesley, Klemme, and meet in Britt.
- Mason City, July 28: On “Crazy Socks Day,” riders will leave Mason City, ride through Rockford, meet in Marble Rock, and end their day in Charles City.
- Charles City, July 29: Riders will leave Charles City, ride through Ionia, New Hampton, Waucoma, Hawkeye, meet in Lawler, and end in West Union.
- West Union, July 30: On the last day of the ride, participants will travel from West Union to Lansing. They will pass through Elgin, Gunder, Waukon on the way and meet in Postville.
More announcements and details about 2022’s RAGBRAI will be released in June or July.