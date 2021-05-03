RAGBRAI releases 2021 bike route maps for upcoming ride

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – RAGBRAI has released the route maps for this year’s upcoming ride in July.

Organizers said on day one, the route starts in Le Mars with bike riders passing through Oyens, Remsen, Cherokee, Aurelia, Alta, Early, and end at Sac City.

On day two, riders will leave Sac City and pass through Lytton, Lake City, Rinard, Callender, Moorland, and end in Fort Dodge.

RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, will go from July 25 through July 31.

For more information on the rest of the bike routes, click here.