SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 50th RAGBRAI not only showcases how the event has grown over the years, but how Sioux City has grown as well.

Sioux City has hosted the annual ride several times, but none hold as much meaning as this major milestone.

Mayor pro tem Dan Moore told KCAU 9 that he’s glad visitors will get to see how vibrant Sioux City can be. The last time that Sioux City was the starting city was back in 2015.

“We’re excited about having all of our guests come to Sioux City, including our residents that live here, work here, and play here,” said Mayor Moore, “And it’s really, really important that we put the spotlight on Sioux City and that we have a very successful weekend.”

While the ride officially begins with a tire dip in the Missouri River on Sunday, the party starts on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center with concerts, food, and more.