RAGBRAI offers better conditions on day 2 of this year’s ride across Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-

People of all ages and from around the world are in Iowa this week. They’ll spend the week participating in one of the biggest bike rides in the country. After months of planning and training the 47th RAGBRAI is rolling across the state.

Rain dampened spirits on the first day of this year’s ride from Council Bluffs to Atlantic.

On Tuesday riders experienced much better conditions on a 68 mile trek from Atlantic to Winterset, the birthplace of John Wayne.

And like years past, there’s no shortage of unique characters and outfits on the ride.

They say Uncle Sam which is correct, they say Captain America. I’m not Captain America. They say go America and I say yep, that’s what I’m all about,” said John “Uncle Sam” Kittelson.



Wednesday’s ride is one of the shortest on the route. Riders will peddle only 40 miles from Winterset to Indianola. This year’s ride covers a total of 427 miles with 14,735 feet of climb. The ride ends Saturday in Keokuk.