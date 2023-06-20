SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — RAGBRAI has a long road ahead before this year’s ride starts on July 22.

As for its past, the Sioux City public museum has an exhibit all about how the Des Moines Register’s Great Annual Bicycle Ride Across Iowa came to be and evolved over its 50 years. Some of the artifacts include outfits, passes and art of bygone rides.

The star of the exhibit is the slideshow of pictures taken every year.

“Sioux City’s role in this big state event and just kind of the fun thing that it’s turned into and I think people really do look forward to when it is here in Sioux city,” said Matt Anderson of the Sioux City Public Museum.

The exhibit will be up all summer long for those who would like to see it. This year’s route kicks off in Sioux city and will include 2 overnight stops in northwest Iowa, specifically Storm Lake and Carroll.