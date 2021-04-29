RAGBRAI committee gives kick-off sneak peek

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Thursday proved a sweet day for cycling fans in the “Ice Cream Capital of the World.”

Le Mars is gearing up for RAGBRAI XLVIII after the pandemic hit the brakes on last year’s ride.

“We understood the need not to have it, and so, we were just so happy that they stayed with the same town. We’re super excited now because we’ve had that much more time to make this a really great kick off,” Mark Sturgeon with the Le Mars RAGBRAI Advisory Board said.

Thursday, the “Le Mars A La Road” 2021 logo was unveiled, with organizers making it known more volunteers are needed to fill the event’s 20 committees.

“We’ve got up to 400 different volunteers that we’re going to need the day of,” Mitch Christoffel with the Le Mars RAGBRAI Committee said.

The official start date for RAGBRAI XLVIII is Sunday, July 25th, but riders arriving early can look forward to a variety of sweet treats.

“There’s always the expo where they have all kinds of vendors. It’s kind of like a fair on wheels. There’s just food everywhere,” Sturgeon said.

Live music will also make a return to the Olson Cultural Event Center.

“I know there’s going to be a few different acts on the stage,” Sturgeon said.

The event expected to bring an economic boost to one of the “sweetest” places on earth.

“Registered riders alone—it’s looking at 13,000 for the latest that we’ve actually heard from RAGBRAI,” Christoffel said.

Siouxlanders interested in volunteering for RAGBRAI XLVIII in Le Mars can find out more information at their website here.