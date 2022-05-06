SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Sergeant Bluff is opening its arms to RAGBRAI enthusiasts this July.

The “Get a Little Bluff on Your Tires” event on July 23 in Sergeant Bluff will set off Iowa’s most known bike ride, RAGBRAI.

The kickoff will include many events throughout the day, including a foam party, goat yoga, unicycling unicorn, music, food, and vendors.

The foam party will be held at the Sergeant Bluff Pool with a DJ playing music starting at noon.

There will be two sessions of goat yoga, one at noon and the other at 2 p.m. Sessions will last about 45-60 minutes and will be limited to the first 40 people.

Another event will be the Unicycling Unicorn, a world champion unicyclist who has over 30 years of experience. He’ll be downtown from 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m. on his 12-foot unicycle and then cycling around at 5 p.m.

Live music will be performed throughout the afternoon and into the night. Starting at noon is Placid Quake, a band that started in high school and is still playing 40 years later. Then at 2:30 p.m. will be the 2015 Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Smoking Clams. After that is Wrecked Becky, a cover band from Omaha. Ending the night of live music will be the Siouxland band Above the Covers.

Aside from planning the send-off party, Sgt. Bluff has jumped on preparing for the event in many ways. Local restaurants and shops are working in efforts to combat the increase in business, as more than 20,000 riders are expected at this year’s RAGBRAI.

The RAGBRAI 2022 ride is scheduled to start in Sergeant Bluff on July 24 and end in West Union on July 30.