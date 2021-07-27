RAGBRAI brings economic boost to Le Mars community

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — RAGBRAI cyclists have come and gone, but they made quite an impact on the Le Mars economy before heading east.

According to the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce, businesses in Le Mars were hit hard by the pandemic.

Many out of town guests flooded those same businesses last weekend, with the influx of money helping to ease some of the financial strain brought on last year.

“The service industry, sector right, your bars, your restaurants those were some of the first folks who that were hit by it, felt it the hardest so to see those places swell with business is fantastic,” said

Organizers for RAGBRAI in Le Mars estimated about $15,000 cyclists were in town for the kick off.