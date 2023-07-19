SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– As the 50th RAGBRAI creeps closer, thousands of bicyclists are continuing to gear up for the journey ahead.

More than 25,000 riders will be arriving in Sioux City and many of them are from out of state or even outside of the United States. Some riders are in need of last-minute preparations for the journey ahead.

“Well, I’m ready,” said Ron Begnoche, a registered RAGBRAI rider.

Once RAGBRAI was announced, Alberect Cycle Shop began experiencing an increase in patrons.

“You know we’re actually really busy in summer regardless, so I’d say RAGBRAI brings in maybe an additional twenty to thirty people per day,” said Korey Smith, the operations manager with Alberect Cycle Shop, “However the call volume is quite a bit higher from those that are out of town.”

Alberect receives roughly 80 customers a day during RAGBRAI.

“Typically it’s people wanting their bike checked over to make sure everythings safe for the ride, so make sure their tires aren’t going to go flat, make sure all their gears are tuned. So we look at things in finer detail to make sure there’s nothing the customer may have missed as well,” said Smith.

While stocking up on items for the roughly 500-mile journey is important. Ron Begnoche, a 12-year RAGBRAI participant says, physical preparation can be just as essential.

“We did a ride a little bit of a ride a few weeks ago from Sioux City to Kinglsey and back which is down D-12 which is kinda the start of the ride. We did I think that was 30-some miles round trip and good training,” said Begnoche.

Begnoche said while the ride can take a physical toll on a biker, the mental toll can sometimes be your worst enemy.

“When you’re training there’s a lot of rides, a lot of miles, I do by myself and I do listen to music to help break up the boredom. But when you’re on RAGBRAI you’re king of the road, as far as you can see 6 o’clock in the morning there’s bikes. I mean talking packed, so you feel kinda empowered a little bit that once you don’t have to even really worry about the traffic. There’s over ten thousand people to talk to, you’re not out there by yourself, there’s plenty of people,” said Begnoche.

Begnoche advises first-time RAGBRAI riders to go at their own pace during the ride so as to not over-exert themselves, and to have a plan if a group of riders happen to be separated.